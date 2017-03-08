Philippines' Duterte pleads with mayors to stop extremists, threatens martial law
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday pleaded for help from mayors in Muslim parts of the south to deal with Islamist militants, and threatened to impose martial law there if the problem is not tackled. The largely Roman Catholic Philippines has been struggling to thwart two small but violent Islamic State-linked groups behind kidnappings, piracy, bombings and the recent beheading of a German captive.
