Philippines: 2 Malaysians rescued from Abu Sayyaf militants

This photo provided by the Command Public Information Office, Western Mindanao Command, Malaysian hostages Tayudin Anjut, left, and Abdurahim Bin Sumas ride a boat after being rescued by marines in Sulu province, southern Philippines on Thursday March 23, 2017. Two Malaysian sailors held captive for eight months by Muslim militants were rescued Thursday in the southern Philippines, military officials said.

