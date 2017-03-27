Park arrest, Malaysia deal: Let the corks pop in Pyongyang
In this Thursday, March 30, 2017 file photo, South Korea's ousted leader Park Geun-hye, center, arrives at the Seoul Central District Court for hearing on a prosecutors' request for her arrest for corruption, in Seoul, South Korea. There might well have been some corks popping in Pyongyang on Friday, March 31. Not only did North Korean officials manage to repatriate the body of leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half brother and three North Korean citizens questioned in his assassination after a diplomatic standoff with Malaysia, but they also had the distinct pleasure of watching the humiliating arrest of their arch-enemy, South Korea's fallen president, Park.
