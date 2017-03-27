Park arrest, Malaysia deal: Let the c...

Park arrest, Malaysia deal: Let the corks pop in Pyongyang

Not only did North Korean officials manage to repatriate the body of leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half brother and three North Korean citizens questioned in his assassination after a diplomatic standoff with Malaysia, but they also had the distinct pleasure of watching the humiliating arrest of their arch-enemy, South Korea's fallen president, Park Geun-hye. The two bits of news may not exactly qualify as happy endings even for Pyongyang.

Chicago, IL

