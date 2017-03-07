North Korea, Malaysia ban each othera s citizens from leaving
North Korea closed its borders Tuesday to Malaysians who want to leave the country, spurring Malaysia to issue a retaliatory order and drawing hundreds of ordinary people into an increasingly bitter diplomatic battle over the killing of an exiled member of North Korea's ruling family. Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak denounced North Korea's order as a violation of international law, calling it "an abhorrent act, effectively holding our citizens hostage."
