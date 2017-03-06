Myanmar's ex-colonial capital captiva...

Myanmar's ex-colonial capital captivates with faded glory

13 hrs ago

On the stairway rising to Moulmein's great Buddhist shrine, the visiting British writer Rudyard Kipling was inspired to pen one of the most anthologized poems of the English language. "By the old Moulmein pagoda, lookin' lazy at the sea/There's a Burma girl a-settin,' and I know she thinks o' me.," go the opening lines of "Mandalay," verses imbued with nostalgia for the wind-swept palms and twinkling temple bells the young poet left behind for the grey skies of England.

Chicago, IL

