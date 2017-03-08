Myanmar garment industry body denies use of child labour in factories
DESPITE RECENT international reports which accused some garment factories in Myanmar of labour abuses, top executives of Myanmar Garment Manufacturers Association said last week that the industry did not accept the use of child labour, in line with the standards of International Labour Organisation. Some international media outlets published reports on the booming industry, based on the findings of a report, entitled "The Myanmar Dilemma" published by Netherlands-based Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations .
