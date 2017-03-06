MB's Romulo is new DBP chairman

MB's Romulo is new DBP chairman

51 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Manila Bulletin's vice chairman and independent director Alberto G. Romulo was sworn in as the new chairman of the board of the Development Bank of the Philippines vice Jose A. NuA ez, Jr., the Department of Finance has announced. Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said Romulo took his oath as the new DBP chairman together with Rogelio Garcia, a director of the DBP board last week.

Chicago, IL

