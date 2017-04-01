MANILA. A part of nearly 100 members ...

MANILA. A part of nearly 100 members and supporters of the...

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

MANILA. A part of nearly 100 members and supporters of the underground Communist Party of the Philippines, most of them wearing red shirts and red kerchiefs over their faces, carry placards as they march near the Presidential Palace in Manila in a show of force two days before the resumption of peace talks with the government Friday, March 31, 2017 in Manila.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar 27 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,165 • Total comments across all topics: 279,962,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC