Man confesses killing Cambodia activist but family doubts it

A Cambodian man on Wednesday confessed in court to killing an outspoken government critic over an unpaid loan, but the victim's family said he's a scapegoat in a political assassination. Migrant worker Oeut Ang said he fired shots that killed Kem Ley last July because he was upset over the $3,000 he was owed.

Chicago, IL

