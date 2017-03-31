Malaysians return, Kim Jong Nam's body handed to North Korea
By Associated Press Nine Malaysians held in North Korea returned to Malaysia's capital early Friday after the government released the body of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, to the North. The exchange ended a bitter diplomatic battle between the two countries more than a month after Kim's murder at Kuala Lumpur's airport.
