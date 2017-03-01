Malaysian man hurls pipe at dog, owner kills him
A man who hurled a pipe at a barking dog ended up dead in a fight with the pet owner at a squatter colony in the Malaysian town of Sandakan. On the same day, police arrested a 30-year-old man outside a nearby restaurant and recovered a 90cm iron rod believed to be the murder weapon.
