Malaysian man hurls pipe at dog, owne...

Malaysian man hurls pipe at dog, owner kills him

10 hrs ago

A man who hurled a pipe at a barking dog ended up dead in a fight with the pet owner at a squatter colony in the Malaysian town of Sandakan. On the same day, police arrested a 30-year-old man outside a nearby restaurant and recovered a 90cm iron rod believed to be the murder weapon.

Chicago, IL

