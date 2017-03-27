Malaysia says Kim Jong Nam's body still in the country
A Malaysian police officer closes the main gate of forensic department at Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, died after two women smeared his face with the banned VX nerve agent at Kuala Lumpur's airport on Feb. 13, 2017, according to Malaysian authorities.
