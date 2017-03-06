Malaysia says it foiled planned attack on 'Arab royalties'
In separate raids in late February, Malaysian police picked up four Yemenis, two Malaysians and one Indonesian, said Khalid Abu Bakar, the national police chief. He said the Yemenis were suspected of planning at attack.
