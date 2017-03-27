Malaysia holds delicate talks with North Korea after Kim's murder
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said Wednesday his government was engaged in "very sensitive" talks with North Korea over nine Malaysians being prevented from leaving Pyongyang after the assassination of Kim Jong-Nam. Kim, the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, was poisoned with a lethal nerve agent at the Kuala Lumpur airport on February 13 in a brazen Cold War-style assassination that has damaged bilateral ties.
