Malaysia cancel N.Korea free-visa entry

Malaysia cancel N.Korea free-visa entry

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Otago Daily Times

Malaysia will cancel visa-free entry for North Koreans entering the country from March 6, state news agency Bernama reported on Thursday, as diplomatic ties between the two countries frayed further following the murder of Kim Jong Nam at the Kuala Lumpur airport. North Koreans will be required to obtain a visa before entering Malaysia for national security reasons, Bernama reported citing the deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,742 • Total comments across all topics: 279,259,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC