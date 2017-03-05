Kim Jong-nam's assasination rekindles...

Kim Jong-nam's assasination rekindles interest in case of women who went missing 39 years ago

BANGKOK: The murder of Kim Jong-nam at the KL International Airport 2 three weeks ago, has rekindled a Japanese association's interest in a mysterious incident that happened 39 years ago. On Aug 20, 1978, five young women comprising four Malaysians and a Singaporean mysteriously disappeared after they were asked by a man said to be Japanese to join a party on a boat off the republic's coast.

Chicago, IL

