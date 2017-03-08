K-Pop star Rain coming to Koh Pich
South Korean pop star Jung Ji-hoon 'Rain' performs at the stadium in Ho Chi Minh city, in 2007, as part of his World Tour that was attended by some 15,000 local fans. STR/AFP Internationally acclaimed Korean pop star and actor Jung Ji-hoon, known by the stage name "Rain" will perform at a concert sponsored by Smart Axiata in Phnom Penh at the end of March, the company confirmed yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC