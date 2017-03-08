K-Pop star Rain coming to Koh Pich

K-Pop star Rain coming to Koh Pich

Yesterday

South Korean pop star Jung Ji-hoon 'Rain' performs at the stadium in Ho Chi Minh city, in 2007, as part of his World Tour that was attended by some 15,000 local fans. STR/AFP Internationally acclaimed Korean pop star and actor Jung Ji-hoon, known by the stage name "Rain" will perform at a concert sponsored by Smart Axiata in Phnom Penh at the end of March, the company confirmed yesterday.

Chicago, IL

