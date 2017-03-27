Jong-nam Murder: No Strong Evidence T...

Jong-nam Murder: No Strong Evidence To Arrest Three North Koreans - Khalid

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 -- The Royal Malaysia Police did not have strong evidence to detain three North Koreans in connection with last month's assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un. Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said the police had recorded statements from North Korean Embassy Second Secretary, Hyon Kwang-song, 44; Air Koryo employee Kim Uk-il, 37; and, Ri Ji-u or James at the North Korean Embassy building in Jalan Batai, Bukit Damansara here before they left for their country of origin yesterday.

Chicago, IL

