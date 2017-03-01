An Irish missionary nun has been injured in an assault at a convent in the Philippines, it has been reported. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/irish-nun-70-knocked-unconscious-by-masked-raider-in-assault-at-philippines-convent-35497596.html An Irish missionary nun has been injured in an assault at a convent in the Philippines, it has been reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.