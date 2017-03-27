Interest Cap Poses Body Blow for Camb...

Interest Cap Poses Body Blow for Cambodian Microfinance

Read more: Voice of America

Just months ahead of local elections, the Cambodian government has ordered the microfinance industry to cap the interest rate on new loans at 18 percent a year. While borrowers will applaud that at least in the short term the decision has rocked the industry, which fears some firms will go bankrupt.

