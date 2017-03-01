Hong Kong: Update - Proposed applicat...

Hong Kong: Update - Proposed application of Madrid System of international registration

For a long time, brand owners wishing to secure registered trade mark rights in Hong Kong have had to do so by obtaining registrations through the Hong Kong Trade Marks Registry. Even though China is a contracting party to the Madrid Agreement and Madrid Protocol , these international treaties do not apply to Hong Kong.

Chicago, IL

