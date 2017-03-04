Gunmen seize couple in Zamboanga del Norte
Gunmen have seized a farmer-couple in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, Friday night, March 3, a top police official said Saturday. Senior Superintendent Edwin Buenaventura Wagan, Zamboanga del Norte police director, identified the victims as Jose Duterte, 62, and his wife, Jessica, 52. Wagan said the couple was seized by seven unidentified gunmen from their residence around 7:45 p.m. in the village of Santa Maria, Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC