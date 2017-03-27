Freed hostages lived with daily threat of being shot or beheaded

KUALA LUMPUR: Threats of being shot or beheaded were among the torture endured by the two Malaysians who were held captive by Abu Sayyaf for eight months. Tayudin Anjut,45, one of the two men rescued by the military on Thursday explained that he and Abd Rahim Summas,62, did not even know that they were going to be rescued.

