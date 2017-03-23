Former Khmer Rouge redoubt takes to business in Malai

Factory workers empty a truck filled with cassava on the outskirts of Veal Hat village in Malai last month. Omar Havana/New York Times For years, Tep Khunnal was the devoted personal secretary of Pol Pot, staying loyal to the charismatic ultra-communist leader even as the Khmer Rouge movement collapsed around them in the late 1990s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.