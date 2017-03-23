Former Khmer Rouge redoubt takes to b...

Former Khmer Rouge redoubt takes to business in Malai

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Factory workers empty a truck filled with cassava on the outskirts of Veal Hat village in Malai last month. Omar Havana/New York Times For years, Tep Khunnal was the devoted personal secretary of Pol Pot, staying loyal to the charismatic ultra-communist leader even as the Khmer Rouge movement collapsed around them in the late 1990s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... 14 hr Frogface Kate 2
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,827 • Total comments across all topics: 279,853,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC