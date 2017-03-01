Five arrested after big marijuana hau...

Five arrested after big marijuana haul in Lop Buri

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

The Narcotics Suppression Bureau in Bangkok confiscated 500 kilograms of marijuana and arrested five suspects, including two Laotians, in Lop Buri's Pattana Nikhom district on Sunday. The five were named as Watcharapol Naksen, 29; Khomsan Chaisom, 22; Praiwan Orakul, 39; Loatian man Pudsa Xaywongsa, 39; and Loatian woman Waikham Suwantong, 27. Using two pickup trucks and one car, the group allegedly smuggled the marijuana from Laos into Thailand via Nong Khai province before passing through central Thailand with the aim of reaching the deep South.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,433 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC