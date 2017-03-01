Five arrested after big marijuana haul in Lop Buri
The Narcotics Suppression Bureau in Bangkok confiscated 500 kilograms of marijuana and arrested five suspects, including two Laotians, in Lop Buri's Pattana Nikhom district on Sunday. The five were named as Watcharapol Naksen, 29; Khomsan Chaisom, 22; Praiwan Orakul, 39; Loatian man Pudsa Xaywongsa, 39; and Loatian woman Waikham Suwantong, 27. Using two pickup trucks and one car, the group allegedly smuggled the marijuana from Laos into Thailand via Nong Khai province before passing through central Thailand with the aim of reaching the deep South.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC