Exco member goes on leave in wake of housing scandal

ISKANDAR PUTERI: State executive councillor Datuk Abdul Latif Bandi has gone on leave following a massive housing and land scandal in the state. The Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman told Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin of his decision before the start of the state exco meeting at Bangunan Dato Jaafar in Kota Iskandar at about 9.30am yesterday.

