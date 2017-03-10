Ex-navy man found dead with throat sl...

Ex-navy man found dead with throat slit in Sitiawan

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

SITIAWAN: An ex-Royal Malaysian Navy personnel was found dead with his throat slit in some bushes near Jalan Kampung Cina in Taman Sri Mawar here Friday. The body of Mohd Supian Md Samat, 35, was found lying face down in a pool of blood by a passer-by about 9am.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,038 • Total comments across all topics: 279,456,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC