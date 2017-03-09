Elephant polo raises cash for conserv...

Elephant polo raises cash for conservation in Thailand

Around 30 players riding elephants play polo in an effort to raise funds to help save the animals at the 2017 King's Cup tournament in Bangkok. About 30 elephants trained to play polo raised money to save its own kind at the 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Bangkok on Thursday .

