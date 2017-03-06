Disabled women fired at factory

Disabled women fired at factory

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Disabled workers who accuse their employer of discrimination pose for a photo in the capital yesterday. Cambodian Disabled People's Organization Twenty disabled workers, all women, travelled to Phnom Penh yesterday from Kampong Speu province to make a plea for the government to investigate what they see as discrimination by Shimano Co Ltd. They accuse the garment factory of abruptly firing them without cause last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,207 • Total comments across all topics: 279,376,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC