Difficult to fight if only few BN Chi...

Difficult to fight if only few BN Chinese candidates win: LDP

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: The Chinese community in Sabah have been urged to answer the Minister of Special Tasks Datuk Teo Chee Kang's call to unite and make the right decision in the coming general elections in order to have a stronger political voice to pursue their rights and interests. Liberal Democratic Party Central Wanita leader Datin Shim Nyat Yun said it is imperative to do so as a larger representation in the government would also enable the Chinese to reject policies or bills that violate the Federal Constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,064 • Total comments across all topics: 279,729,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC