Difficult to fight if only few BN Chinese candidates win: LDP

Kota Kinabalu: The Chinese community in Sabah have been urged to answer the Minister of Special Tasks Datuk Teo Chee Kang's call to unite and make the right decision in the coming general elections in order to have a stronger political voice to pursue their rights and interests. Liberal Democratic Party Central Wanita leader Datin Shim Nyat Yun said it is imperative to do so as a larger representation in the government would also enable the Chinese to reject policies or bills that violate the Federal Constitution.

