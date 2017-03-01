CWB issues low temperature warning to...

CWB issues low temperature warning to 18 cities, counties

After days of cold and humid weather, temperatures will modestly rebound on Wednesday before a strong cold air mass arrives in the evening, the Central Weather Bureau said. The CWB has issued a low temperature warning for between Thursday evening and Friday morning in 18 cities and counties -- Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Changhua, Chiayi and Tainan cities and Hsinchu, Miaoli, Nantou, Yunlin, Chiayi, Yilan and Hualien counties as well as the outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu.

