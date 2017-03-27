Cambodia's ban on breast milk sales t...

Cambodia's ban on breast milk sales throws spotlight on growing international trade

Cambodian authorities have permanently banned the sale and export of human breast milk after suspending exports from a US company that has been collecting it from impoverished mothers for more than two years. The ban has put the spotlight on a global trade in breast milk to other mothers, bodybuilders , cancer patients and breast-milk fetishists.

