Cambodian Soth Rey in fight for her life, as necrosis eats into her face

Her face is disfigured by a wide gaping hole, her nose and right cheek eaten away by necrosis, a rare form of rapid cell degeneration. But the 18-year-old, whose story focuses attention on the poor state of medical care in Cambodia, is not giving up as residents of Phnom Penh raise funds through the website Just Giving after the Phnom Penh Post revealed her plight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.