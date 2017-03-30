Cambodia marks 20 years since deadly ...

Cambodia marks 20 years since deadly grenade attack

A layman prepares the portraits of victims during a Buddhist ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the March 30, 1997 attack, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Hundreds of members of Cambodia's opposition party held a remembrance Thursday marking the 20th anniversary of a grenade attack that killed 16 people.

