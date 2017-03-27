Cambodia bans human breast milk expor...

Cambodia bans human breast milk exports to US

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Cambodia officially banned selling and exporting locally-pumped human breast milk on Tuesday, after reports exposed how women were turning to the controversial trade to boost meagre incomes in one of Southeast Asia's poorest countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mon just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,903,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC