Cambodia: Arrests reach nearly 5,000 in Duterte-style drug crackdown
CAMBODIAN authorities have arrested more than 4,800 people in a two-month-old campaign against drugs and that number could more than double, the country's drug czar said on Tuesday. under President Rodrigo Duterte, but Prime Minister Hun Sen has said that in Cambodia it will not lead to bloodshed.
