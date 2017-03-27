Body dismisses 'Death Knell for Democracy' report, suggests Nobel for Hun Sen

The president of the government's Human Rights Committee, Keo Remy, speaks to the press about a recent APHR report yesterday in Phnom Penh. A week after a damning report by ASEAN parliamentarians on the government's attacks on the opposition, the state-run Cambodian Human Rights Committee said the assessment was flawed and failed to acknowledge the prime minister's record on human rights for which he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, the body's president said.

