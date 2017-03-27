Body dismisses 'Death Knell for Democ...

Body dismisses 'Death Knell for Democracy' report, suggests Nobel for Hun Sen

The president of the government's Human Rights Committee, Keo Remy, speaks to the press about a recent APHR report yesterday in Phnom Penh. A week after a damning report by ASEAN parliamentarians on the government's attacks on the opposition, the state-run Cambodian Human Rights Committee said the assessment was flawed and failed to acknowledge the prime minister's record on human rights for which he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, the body's president said.



