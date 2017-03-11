Beijing favourite forecast for victor...

Beijing favourite forecast for victory in 'undemocratic' HK election

Chief Executive candidates former Financial Secretary John Tsang, former Chief Secretary Carrie Lam and retired judge Woo Kwok-hing pose before a debate in Hong Kong, China March 14, 2017. Source: Reuters/Bobby Yip HONG Kong holds elections this Sunday to select its new Chief Executive, but as the select pool of voters take to the polls, activists are calling into question whether the process is democratic.

