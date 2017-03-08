Award-winning cop among 4 charged
Kota Kinabalu: A senior police officer who not too long ago was commended for outstanding work was among four police personnel charged with asking and receiving bribes at the Special Corruption Court here Thursday. Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohd Mahyudin Abdullah, 43, who is deputy chief of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department at the Sabah police headquarters, was charged along with Inspector Mohd Faiz Mohd Yusof, 32, Elly Boniface Sie @ Siu Tugok, 38, and Liza Ambau, 39, both of whom are Corporals.
