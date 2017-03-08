Award-winning cop among 4 charged

Award-winning cop among 4 charged

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: A senior police officer who not too long ago was commended for outstanding work was among four police personnel charged with asking and receiving bribes at the Special Corruption Court here Thursday. Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohd Mahyudin Abdullah, 43, who is deputy chief of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department at the Sabah police headquarters, was charged along with Inspector Mohd Faiz Mohd Yusof, 32, Elly Boniface Sie @ Siu Tugok, 38, and Liza Ambau, 39, both of whom are Corporals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,418 • Total comments across all topics: 279,443,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC