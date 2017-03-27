Alert for Filipino terror groups

2 hrs ago

Kota Kinabalu: The ongoing military operation by the Philippines against known terror groups in the country's southern territories may see some of the criminals trying to escape to Sabah. State Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said it is undeniable that these individuals might consider crossing the border to seek refuge in the State.

Chicago, IL

