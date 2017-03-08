About 30 people were killed on Monday...

About 30 people were killed on Monday in the attack staged by ethnic Chinese insurgents.

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Residents who fled from conflict areas near the Myanmar and Chinese border gather in Lashio town and wait to find transport to their home towns away from the fighting near the China-Myanmar border on March 8, 2017. Photo - AFP Residents who fled from conflict areas near the Myanmar and Chinese border gather in Lashio town and wait to find transport to their home towns away from the fighting near the China-Myanmar border on March 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,903 • Total comments across all topics: 279,416,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC