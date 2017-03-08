A stagnant women's field: Percentage of female commune candidates dips for both major parties
Days after submitting candidate lists for the June 4 commune elections, statistics from the National Election Committee show both major political parties failing to increase the number of women running for commune council seats across the country as compared with the 2012 ballot. The dearth of women in politics was also the subject of International Women's Day remarks by Prime Minister Hun Sen, who lamented the lack of a single female provincial governor across the country.
