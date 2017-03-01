A cage fight between science and superstition

Modern medicine and traditional techniques face off this week in Mind Cage , a film by Indian director Amit Dubey that was shot entirely in Cambodia, which is premiering this week at the Cambodian International Film Festival . Dubey's psychological thriller tells the story of a psychiatrist in Phnom Penh who defies traditional medical methods employed by Kru Khmer , which involves the use of harsh treatments to cure mentally ill patients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.