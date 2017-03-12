5,000 marchers urge gov't to meet 'nuclear-free homeland' pledge
An estimated 5,000 people took to the streets in Taipei Saturday to press the government for concrete plans to honor its promise of a nuclear-free homeland by 2025. Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung responded to the protesters' demands by saying the government's goal of phasing out nuclear power by 2025 remained unchanged, and it would make public its plans for achieving it later this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC