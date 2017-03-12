5,000 marchers urge gov't to meet 'nu...

5,000 marchers urge gov't to meet 'nuclear-free homeland' pledge

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

An estimated 5,000 people took to the streets in Taipei Saturday to press the government for concrete plans to honor its promise of a nuclear-free homeland by 2025. Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung responded to the protesters' demands by saying the government's goal of phasing out nuclear power by 2025 remained unchanged, and it would make public its plans for achieving it later this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,541 • Total comments across all topics: 279,472,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC