2 most wanted persons in Zamboanga del Norte arrested

4 hrs ago

Zamboanga del Norte Police Director Edwin Buenaventura Wagan identified them as Jonathan Manuang, 56, and Jolven Manuang, 31, listed as the number six and number seven most wanted persons, respectively in Kalawit town. Wagan said they were arrested in a manhunt operation around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the village of Lapatan, Labason town.

Chicago, IL

