2 Malaysians leave NKorea after being stranded by travel ban
Two Malaysian employees of the U.N.'s World Food Program who were stranded in North Korea because of a travel ban have left the country, the U.N. said Thursday. Nine other Malaysians are believed to still be stuck there after the two countries' diplomatic relations broke down over the killing of the estranged sibling of North Korea's leader.
