2 drug suspects killed in Zamboanga Norte shootout
TWO drug suspects were killed in a shootout while five others were arrested in a drug den Thursday, March 23, in Zamboanga del Norte. Arrested were Lucele Aleria, 28; Sarha Amud, 37; Mariam Amud, 20; Hadji Abdullaziz Amud, 73; Khadil Amud, 23; and Yusop Amud, 21. Wagan said the shootout broke out during a law enforcement operation through the service of search warrant around 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the village of Mucas, Salug, Zamboanga Del Norte.
