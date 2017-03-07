2 challenging mysteries have one thin...

2 challenging mysteries have one thing in common: Malaysia

Two of the world's most intriguing mysteries are in the hands of Malaysian investigators. Will they ever find all the answers to either? One of them - the fatal poisoning of the half brother of North Korea's ruler with a banned nerve agent - happened long after the other - Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, which vanished three years ago Wednesday.

