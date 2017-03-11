11 wild elephants rescued from muddy ...

11 wild elephants rescued from muddy crater in Cambodia

Read more: The Peninsula

Trapped elephants wallowing in a mud-filled bomb crater in eastern Cambodia's Mondulkiri province. Phnom Penh: Eleven wild elephants, including a baby, were rescued from a mud-filled bomb crater in Cambodia on Saturday after languishing in the swampy waters for four days, an environmental official said.

Chicago, IL

